Here is the 2013 PSP schedule of events with venues and dates. As usual, the league is claiming that the season will be bigger and better..
First off, why does there have to be such anger and hostility in the paintball industry? Especially when it has to do with something as..
Paintball Sports Promotions, also known as PSP for those of you who don’t know, has officially announced the changes to field length..
The NPPL has announced the venues and dates for the 2013 paintball tournaments. They have claimed that they are bigger and better than..
What is paintball to you? What got you started throwing paint at your fellow pballin brothers and sisters. What gives you the drive to..