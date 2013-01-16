iFrag Paintball – Where Paintball is Passion
  • January 16, 20132013 PSP Schedule and Dates

    2013 PSP Schedule and Dates

    Here is the 2013 PSP schedule of events with venues and dates. As usual, the league is claiming that the season will be bigger and better..

  • January 13, 2013NPPL Bans Social Paintball from Events!

    NPPL Bans Social Paintball from Events!

    First off, why does there have to be such anger and hostility in the paintball industry? Especially when it has to do with something as..

  • January 12, 20132013 PSP Field Adjustments Official

    2013 PSP Field Adjustments Official

    Paintball Sports Promotions, also known as PSP for those of you who don’t know, has officially announced the changes to field length..

  • January 12, 2013NPPL Venues and Dates for 2013 – Bigger and Better

    NPPL Venues and Dates for 2013 – Bigger and Better

    The NPPL has announced the venues and dates for the 2013 paintball tournaments. They have claimed that they are bigger and better than..

  • October 15, 2012Paintball… Period.

    Paintball… Period.

    What is paintball to you? What got you started throwing paint at your fellow pballin brothers and sisters. What gives you the drive to..

